NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– No one was injured in an East Normal fire on Friday.

A Normal Fire Department press release confirms fire crews responded to a 911 call of a fire in an upstairs bedroom at 2999 Blue Heron Rd a few minutes after 7 a.m.

One of the people in the home attempted to put out the fire with a handheld fire extinguisher. Firefighters arrived and put out the remaining hot spots in the upstairs bedroom and ventilated smoke.

The victims declined transportation to the hospital after being checked out by fire department paramedics.

Fire damage was thankfully limited to an area in the upstairs bedroom, but there is moderate smoke damage on the upper level.

Firefighters also found the victim’s dog unharmed, who was promptly reunited with them.