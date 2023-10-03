NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The Normal Fire Department is asking residents to get all the jokes out of their system after they rescued a cat from a tree late Monday morning.

The Normal Fire Department Facebook post states Midnight the cat got scared and ran from her owner’s apartment near Greenbriar Drive before making a mad dash up the nearest tree.

Firefighter Nate Riordan was the one who made the heroic rescue. While it may not have been the most pressing event firefighters normally attend, they took time to acknowledge that rescuing animals is still part of the job.

Hollywood would have you believe that we rescue cats from trees as our primary service to the community. Lately, it seems, our specialty has been mostly baby ducklings in storm drains, but today we hit the cliché right on the nose. Bloomington Fire Department

Midnight has been returned safely to her owners thanks to the crew of Engine 13, Lt. Jeff Reinhardt, Eng. Doug Roosevelt and Firefighter Riordan.