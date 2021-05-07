Normal Fire urging stovetop safety after recent spike in fires

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Fire department is reminding residents about stovetop safety Friday.

According to Normal Fire Public Information Officer Matt Swaney, three fires in the last five weeks have been caused by appliances or other combustible materials on top of the stove catching on fire.

In those three fires, the combustible materials on the stovetop were either ignited by a heating element being accidentally turned on or from the heat venting from the oven.

Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer encourages residents to keep away anything that can burn away from stovetops.

“Keep anything that can burn like small appliances, dishtowels, paper bags, or cereal boxes away from your oven and stovetop. A burner knob can be pushed accidentally, or the heat venting up from the oven can ignite materials on the stovetop,” Humer said.

The Normal Fire Department has several additional kitchen tips to prevent fires: