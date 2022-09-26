NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Town of Normal leaders mapped out its future for the next year Monday night and compiled a list of goals it hopes to achieve.

Town council and most of the town staff met with a municipal planning expert from Northern Illinois University Monday. It was part of the town’s strategic planning session.

According to city manager Pam Reece, the town and council use these sessions to make sure staff budgets align with council members’ goals for the staff within the next 12-18 months.

“It really helps identify the targets, what are we shooting for and where are we going to focus our resources. From a staff perspective, we find it very valuable, we always want to know if we’re headed in the right direction and how the city council wants us,” Reece said.

Some topics discussed included a need for diverse housing options and expanded transportation.

Reece said this used to be an annual event, but was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.