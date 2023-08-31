NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the Town of Normal hosted an open house with Hanson Professional Services about the Vernon Avenue Complete Streets Project. The project will be between Beaufort Street and Towanda Avenue.

In June, Hanson, an engineering consulting firm, gave a presentation before the council showcasing potential ideas such as adding bike lanes and changing four-lane areas to three or two lanes with parking.

Tuesday’s open house displayed ideas based on the community’s feedback since the presentation. Project manager Cindy Loos said the proposed plan has one lane in each direction with a center turn lane and bike lane in each direction. The plan also includes medians for pedestrians to cross the road.

She said overall the firm has received positive comments that the project will make the street safer.

“It’s a wide variety. You know there’s some concerns,” said Loos. “There’s some helping them understand what we’re trying to do with the project, slow people down, make it safer for people to cross. There’s been a lot of positive feedback.”

The next step is for the firm and town staff to prepare a presentation for the council which will also include cost estimates. Ryan Otto, Normal’s Director of Engineering and Public Works, said it will take a few months to prepare.