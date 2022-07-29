PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jahquan Howard has been sentenced to 120 months in prison plus ten years of supervised release after being charged with sex trafficking of a minor.

Howard, 29, is from the 1100 block of Wartburg Drive in Normal. He was sentenced on July 21 for crimes that occurred in April 2019. Howard was indicted in February 2020 and entered a guilty plea in April 2022.

He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his indictment.

In his case before the U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid, evidence showed that Howard trafficked a minor girl into prostitution. He rented hotel rooms, transported the girl, gave her controlled substances, and advertised the minor’s prostitution services online for which he later collected payment.

This case was investigated by not only the Bloomington Police Department but also the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office and the FBI’s Springfield Field Office.

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners work every day to shut down sex traffickers and deliver justice for victims,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Shannon Fontenot. “While this sentence effectively ends Jahquan Howard’s ability to sexually exploit children, the damage caused by this crime can linger for a lifetime for the victim. The FBI remains constant in our commitment to provide resources for victims to assist in the healing process.”

The statutory penalties for sex trafficking a minor are ten years to life in prison, followed by five years to life of supervised release. A fine of $250,000 may also be imposed.

Howard will be required to register as a sex offender.