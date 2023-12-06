NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal has announced plans to implement a new mobile payment application and system for parking in the Uptown Normal parking decks.

Set to go live on Jan. 2, the system features gateless entry and reads license plates as users enter the parking decks. After users park, they will enter the zone number for the deck in which they are parking, their license plate number, and their desired time for parking into their app.

Users will receive notifications when their session is about to expire, and they can extend parking on the app. Users will also be able to see receipts and parking history. Those who leave the parking deck without paying for a parking session may be subject to a fine.

The system is being implemented to make parking easier for those who spend time in Uptown Normal.

“The Town is excited to introduce a modern, more user-friendly experience for Uptown Normal

parking deck patrons. We want the parking experience to be hassle-free. No more searching for

a parking pass or payment kiosk. Everything can be done on your mobile device,” said City

Manager Pamela Reece. “Although you can also pay via a website or initiate a session via text,

the easiest solution is the Passport Parking app. We encourage folks to download it before

coming to Uptown Normal.”

Zone numbers will be displayed throughout each parking deck in Uptown Normal. The decks are in Uptown Station, on College Avenue, and Beaufort Street.

Parking fees will remain the same, with the first hour of parking free in the Uptown Station and College Avenue parking decks.

In December, updated signage will be installed in the parking decks. Users must pay via the existing kiosks throughout the parking decks until Jan. 2.

The app, Passport Parking, will allow digital permitting solutions and parking enforcement technology. The digital permitting technology gives people the ability to apply for and pay for parking permits.

“Passport’s platform provides hundreds of municipalities with the insights they need for smarter

decision-making and effective policy management,” said Jake Breig, Passport account

executive. “We are thrilled to partner with the Town of Normal and to enhance the parking

experience through our technology.”

The Passport Parking app is free and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Parking sessions may also be started via text and can manage their parking online.