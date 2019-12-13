Normal is asking a judge to end lawsuit between the town and artists of an Uptown mural

NORMAL, Ill. — The Town of Normal is asking a judge to drop a case dealing with the relocation of the Uptown Normal Mural.

Initially, the town wanted to demolish the building that the mural is painted on, but back in April, the artists who painted it fought the move.

Normal leaders then agreed to move the mural to a separate location, but the artists claimed, the town would damage or ruin the mural during the relocation process.

Town leaders disagree, so they have formally asked a judge to dismiss the case, saying the artists have no case.

“We don’t know what their ultimate claims would be,” said Normal Attorney Brian Day. “We’ve spoken to them before we filed this, just asking them to dismiss the case for the same reasons we filed this motion. They weren’t willing to do it then, so we expect that they will oppose the motion.”

the attorney representing the artists, William McGrath said this “We think there is a real case or controversy about what happens to the mural. We feel that the case should continue until the matter is finally resolved.”

McGrath and the artists have until December 14th to accept or reject the motion on the table.