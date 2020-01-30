Normal is one step closer to having its first recreational dispensary

NORMAL, Ill. — Normal is one step closer to having its first recreational cannabis dispensary in town.

The Zoning Board of Appeals met this week to recommend Green Solutions be granted a special-use permit for adult-use cannabis.

The dispensary and the town had an under the table agreement, stating once recreational use was allowed in the state, they would be allowed to operate as a recreational dispensary, provided they complete the necessary paperwork.

Leaders say still, it could be a while before they are allowed to sell to the public.

“A special-use permit goes through the Zoning Board for a recommendation, and then it has to obtain final approval from the town council,” said Mercy Davison, Normal Town Planner. “After the town council has made their decision, presuming it’s approved, there is still some state process left that we (the town) are not involved in.”

The council will be meeting to make the final decision on Monday.

