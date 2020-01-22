Normal is using federal dollars to improve sidewalks for the next 5 years

NORMAL, Ill. — Money from the federal government will be going to fix up sidewalks in Normal.

The Community Development Block Grant gives Normal just under $400,000 each year.

The money is usually used for street repairs and to aid agencies like the unity community center and path, but after receiving public input, the money that would go towards roads is helping another mode of transportation.

“In years past, the majority of that money for infrastructure went towards streets,” said Taylor Long Associate Town Planner. “But in this 4 months of community and stakeholder input, it was decided that a priority this time around would be more sidewalks than streets.”

The council approves the Block Grant funding plan every 5 years. Leaders say you can expect the town’s sidewalks to continue improving over that time period.

