NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police were called to Kingsley Junior High School after a fight broke out in the building Thursday.

Unit 5 Spokesperson Dayna Brown sent a message to parents saying several female students got into a physical altercation with one another, and shortly after, family members, “engaged in inappropriate conduct.”

School administrators immediately intervened and called the police to the building. Brown said at no time was the student body in danger.

Normal Community Resource Officer Brad Park confirmed 10 to 15 students were involved in the fight. Police were called to the building and secured the area.

“The choices made by some family members and this small number of students will not be tolerated at Kingsley,” Brown said. “The safety of children and staff is a top priority.”

Brown said the administration encouraged students that anytime they see an incident, they should tell an adult, email an administrator, or use the “What’s Up Kingsley” link on the school’s website.