NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal has launched a new way to communicate important updates to its 50,000+ residents.

Notify Normal allows residents and community members to be notified by the Town of Normal in case of emergency situations and receive information about community events and Town services.

The system it operates through can target geographical areas or specific streets within the Town.

Notify Normal delivers alerts via text to cellphones, emails or calls and leaves messages, if necessary, without the need for a third-party app.

Users choose the types of notices they receive. Notification types include:

Emergency (severe wx, law enforcement situations)

General (info from Town Hall)

Service (status of boil orders, trash pickup, snow removal)

Streets (parking bans, road closures)

Parks (Constitution Trail, pools status)

Events (info about things to do)

Town of Normal residents are encouraged to enroll by visiting the Town’s website and clicking the ‘Notify Normal’ banner.