Normal leaders discuss cannabis sale and what needs to be in place for it to happen

NORMAL, Ill. — Normal Town leaders are considering the future of recreational marijuana sales.

Monday night the council met to talk about what permitting the sale of cannabis would look like. They discussed zoning options and even talked about the possibility of adding a 3% city tax. Which according to the Illinois Municipal League, would bring in up to $400,000 annually.

“Council will decide if they want to take the public comment route and potentially implement zoning regulations that might permit a cannabis business,” said City Manager Pam Reece. “If not, council will decide to move in another direction on the 21st.”

There was no vote taken at that time, but though she does not know for sure, Reece says does not anticipate the council voting to reject cannabis sale.