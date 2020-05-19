Normal leaders need your help determining how to spend federal funds

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal town leaders are asking the community what they should do with $246,067 in federal funding.

The town is receiving the money to help combat the impact of COVID-19. On Monday the council held a public session giving people the opportunity to weigh in on the discussion.

“Staff’s initial recommendations is that at least $100,000 of it go toward housing assistance, food and the healthcare and mental health assistance of people in town,” said Assistant City Manager, Eric Hanson. “Those allocations have not been determined yet. Council may have some other priorities the community may have some other priorities.”

Community members have until may 24th to submit your thoughts. The council will take all comments into account before coming up with a final plan, which is expected June 1st.

Ferrero’s Candy Plant

Ferrero’s candy plant in Bloomington is one step closer to bringing 50 jobs to the area.

The Normal Town Council voted in favor of modifying the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone to allow the factory to expand. Company leaders say they’re planning a $70 million project in the zone that will provide jobs and economic opportunities for the business and town.

After receiving the OK from the Bloomington Council, The Gibson City Council, The Ford County Board, and now, the Normal Council, all that’s left is a yes vote from the McLean County Board.

It will be meeting Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.

Street Resurfacing Plan

Smoother streets are just months away after the Normal council put the final touches on the town’s resurfacing plan Monday night.

Town leaders voted to give Rowe construction $1.5 million dollars to begin work on Hovey avenue, Parkside road and Fort Jesse road. The money comes from the town’s motor fuel tax.

City Manager Pam Reece says she expects construction to be completed by October of this year.