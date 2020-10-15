Normal Library reopens to the public with new hours

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Public Library is opening again for the first time since closing in March.

Normal Public Library community engagement manager Laura Golaszewski said they had to close longer than expected to remodel bathrooms.

The library has a few changes including new operating hours, limited library visits, and limited computer usage. The library’s new hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow employees the time to sanitize the building.

Golaszewski says she is thrilled for the library to be open for the community again.

“We missed working with the public. That’s a lot of our staff’s favorite part of the job. That’s certainly my favorite part of my job. And it has been very different just having staff in here doing curbside,” Golaszewski said.

Masks are required inside the library, and those who wish to use the computers will have to make reservations online.

