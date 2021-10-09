Normal man arrested after firing gun at woman early Saturday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal man was arrested after firing a gun at a woman early on Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., Bloomington Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Hinshaw Ave. for a shots fired incident, where they later learned a man pointed and fired a gun at a woman after a dispute in the driveway.

The shot missed the victim, and the suspect fled the scene. Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle near the area of Seminary Ave. and Ewing St. where the suspect was ultimately arrested.

Deterorian D. Sanders, 26, was charged with: aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm near an occupied building, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sanders was taken to the McLean County Jail, where he remained in custody. No bond information is available at this time.