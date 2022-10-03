BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.

Bloomington police officers were conducting a foot patrol in the downtown bar district when they heard the sound of shots fired at approximately 1:13 a.m. Saturday.

Officers observed Powell concealing what they believed to be a firearm near East and Douglas Streets. Officers contacted Powell, located the firearm, and took him into custody.

“I want to commend the BPD dispatchers and BPD officers who worked in conjunction on this case. The speed and efficiency in which the suspect was taken into custody was imperative in keeping our community safe,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington stated. “The BPD will remain diligent in our partnership with our community to enhance the quality of life in Bloomington. BPD will continue to address violence with all of our resources.”

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington police at (309) 820-8888.