Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Normal man arrested for DUI, reckless driving after striking a pedestrian

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal man has been arrested after allegedly striking a person with his truck and leaving the scene over the weekend.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Market St. for a motor vehicle accident with injuries just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that a truck had struck a person, a bench on the sidewalk, a utility pole, and was leaving the scene of the accident.

Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old female victim who was struck by the truck. The victim had minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

Officers located the vehicle and the driver, 39-year-old Joshua T. Schaller, in the 900 block of W. Mulberry St. after it drove off the road, and crashed into a vehicle. Officers also located two juveniles that were inside of the vehicle during the incident. They were released to a parent/guardian shortly after the incident.

Schaller was arrested without incident for endangering the life/health of a child, driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, traffic lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident, injury, aggravated reckless driving, driving upon a sidewalk, and illegal squealing/screeching of tires.

He is being held at the McLean County Jail. No bond information is available at this time.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News