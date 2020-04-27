Normal man arrested for DUI, reckless driving after striking a pedestrian

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal man has been arrested after allegedly striking a person with his truck and leaving the scene over the weekend.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Market St. for a motor vehicle accident with injuries just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that a truck had struck a person, a bench on the sidewalk, a utility pole, and was leaving the scene of the accident.

Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old female victim who was struck by the truck. The victim had minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

Officers located the vehicle and the driver, 39-year-old Joshua T. Schaller, in the 900 block of W. Mulberry St. after it drove off the road, and crashed into a vehicle. Officers also located two juveniles that were inside of the vehicle during the incident. They were released to a parent/guardian shortly after the incident.

Schaller was arrested without incident for endangering the life/health of a child, driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, traffic lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident, injury, aggravated reckless driving, driving upon a sidewalk, and illegal squealing/screeching of tires.

He is being held at the McLean County Jail. No bond information is available at this time.

