BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police arrested a man for charges related to a stolen vehicle Saturday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, 36-year-old Joseph P. Herald of Normal has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to a vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On July 30, police initially responded to a report of an armed person pointing a handgun in the air near Veterans Parkway and General Electric Road at approximately 8:44 a.m.

While police were en route, Herald fled the area. Reports then came in of a DHL van traveling at a high rate of speed down Veterans Parkway. Police later located Herald and arrested him without incident.

Herald was found to be in possession of a silver B.B. gun, and the DHL van was found abandoned near where Herald was located.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation. His bond has been set at $50,000.

Anyone with additional information should contact Bloomington Police Dispatch at 309-820-8888.