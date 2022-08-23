NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal man was arrested on Aug. 17 after an investigation uncovered he had a collection of child porn at his residence, according to Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli.

Stephen M. Schultz, 59, was charged with 55 counts of child pornography. Of those counts, 39 were for possession of photos of a minor, and 16 were for reproducing the material.

Police began the investigation in April 2021 after learning of a Normal resident possibly possessing and distributing child porn.

Schultz was booked in the McLean County Detention Facility. No other information is available at this time.