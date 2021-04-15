Normal man arrested on gun and drug charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department’s Vice Unit made an arrest after an investigation into local drug sales Thursday, April 15.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, 30-year-old Jerome L. Robinson of Normal was arrested for manufacture and delivery of more than 15 grams of cocaine.

Robinson was also charged with defacing firearm identification marking after detectives located a 9 mm handgun with defaced serial numbers while executing a search warrant for his residence.

A 30 round magazine for the handgun, 49 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of money were also located at his residence.

Robinson has been transported to the McLean County jail.

