Normal man arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal man was arrested Wednesday after police alleged he sexually assaulted a minor and had a collection of child porn at his residence.

The arrest was the result of an investigation that began in March when 34-year-old Michael Schneider was accused of improper relations with a juvenile victim in Normal.

During the investigation, detectives from the Normal Police Department served a search warrant at Schneider’s residence, located at the intersection of Hoover Drive and Susan Drive in Normal.

During the search, an extensive forensic examination of numerous electronic storage devices found that they contained child pornography.

As the result, Schneider was arrested and booked into the McLean County Jail on two warrants for the following charges:

Warrant 1 — bond $1,000,000 (10%)

Child Pornography / Possession of Film / Photos – 720 ILCS 5/11-20.1(a)(6) – (15 counts)

Child Pornography / Possess Photo / Victim < 13 – 720 ILCS 5/11-20.1(a)(6) – (115 counts)

Warrant 2 — bond $1,000,000 (10%)

Criminal Sexual Assault/Super Victim 13-17 – 720 ILCS 5/11-1.20(a)(4) – (6 counts)

Child Pornography/Pose/Exhibition – 720 ILCS 5/11-20.1(a)(1)(vii) – (1 count)

Entice Child to Remove Clothes – 720 ILCS 5/11-9.1(a-5) – (1 count)

Distribute Explicit Material to Minor – 720 ILCS 5/11-21(b)(1)(A) – (1count)

Those with information concerning any case involving juvenile victims are encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department at (309)-454-9535.