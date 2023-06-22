NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 45-year-old Normal man has been charged in connection with a investigation by that town’s police department into child exploitation allegations.

The investigation started in last August and on Thursday, the department announced that Chad W. Muse on 41 counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation was initiated through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and assigned to Detective Kendra DeRosa, who worked with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children on the case.

The charges are both class 3 and class 2 felonies, meaning the possible prison range is two to five years for the class ones and three to seven years for the class 2 charges.

According to online court records, he was taken into custody on June 8, and will make a first appearance in court on June 23 to be arraignment on the charges.

He posted $50,000 or 10% of the $500,000 to be released from the McLean County Jail on June 13.