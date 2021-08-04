Normal man identified in deadly Hudson motorcycle crash

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Hudson Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said 72-year-old Warren D. Welch of Normal was driving his motorcycle at 24032 Ron Smith Memorial Highway Tuesday when he left the roadway and struck multiple trees.

Welch suffered cervical spinal and cerebral injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:41 p.m Tuesday.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating the crash and have not yet determined what caused Welch to drive off the road.