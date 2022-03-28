NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County coroner has identified the 63-year-old man who died in a crash in Normal Saturday afternoon.

Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said James J. Carroll of Normal died at Carle BroMenn Medical Center just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy revealed Carroll suffered head and chest injuries from the crash. Carroll was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Previous reports show at 12:45 p.m., two cars crashed at the intersection of Towanda Avenue and Shelbourne Drive. The other driver, an 18-year-old woman from Normal, was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

The crash is under investigation by the Normal Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s office.