NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal man was indicted on multiple drug-related charges.

According to Bloomington police, 42-year-old Jason L. Tolan was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant by the Bloomington Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Tolan was recently indicted for drug-induced homicide, delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or kraisbeck@cityblm.org