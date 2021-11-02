Normal man sentenced for Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal man has been sentenced for the stabbing death of Dale E. Baughman Tuesday.

According to the McLean County Circuit Clerk Office, Larry Knell has been sentenced to one count of murder with intent to kill or injure, which is a Class M felony.

Knell was previously arrested for first-degree murder for stabbing Baughman near Seminary Avenue and Oak Street in Bloomington.

Knell was sentenced to spend 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with 206 days served.

Knell will also have three years of mandatory supervised release, and a $1,1146.98 restitution fine.