Normal man sentenced to 31 years after 2018 killings

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal man is sentenced to 31 years in prison on Thursday.

Christopher Harrison was convicted back in June of second-degree murder for the killing of two people in April 2018.

Harrison was 17-years-old when he shot and killed Reginald Hart Jr. and Joseph Gardner. The shooting happened during an attempted drug robbery. The pair had stolen drugs and money from Harrison.

Authorities said Gardner and Hart died from a total of 21 gunshot wounds to the back of the head, neck, and back.

