Normal man transported to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal man was transported to Carle Bromenn Hospital after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

The Normal Police responded to a call of shots fired at 19 Traders Circle on Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with several gunshot wounds, who was then transported to a hospital for treatment.

This incident is currently under investigation by detectives from the Normal Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Kendra DeRosa at (309) 454-9624 or Kderosa@normal.org, or Detective John Cleveland at (309) 454-9614 or Jcleveland@normal.org.

