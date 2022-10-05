NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 250 people in Fort Meyers, Florida are without a home due to hurricane Ian.

Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers are helping and providing shelter at a local high school.

“There could be up to 500-600 red cross people, and it is a 24-hour deal here. We will be here for many many more weeks,” said Allen.

One volunteer from Normal, IL, John Allen, said the residents have lost everything.

“When I first got to this location last week, it was tragic to see the destruction and most importantly, the people. They are hurting, and we are making any effort to try and help,” said Allen.

Right now, Allen said they have plenty of supplies for people at the Fort Meyers location. The best way to help is by making a donation. You can do so on this website.