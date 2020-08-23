Normal Mayor Chris Koos cracks down on large off-campus gatherings, students fight back

Koos wants all common areas at The Lodge on Willows shut down or further legal measures will be put in place. Lodge neighbors created a petition demanding the complex give financial compensation.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Mayor Chris Koos is cracking down on an apartment complex in Normal after photos of a large off-campus gathering have been circulating on social media.

As a result, Koos requested the landlord close the common areas at The Lodge on Willow. In addition, the landlord has hired a third-party, security detail to disperse crowds.

An email was sent to students and parents of the complex explaining all common areas will be closed because of recent complaints of large gatherings. The email went on to say that if The Lodge did not close the areas, Koos will consider further legal measures that will directly impact residents.

Now, Lodge neighbors are fighting back. A petition was created Friday demanding the complex give financial compensation to the residents for closing amenities residents say is included in the rent.

As of Sunday, 347 people out of 500 have signed.

