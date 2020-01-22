Normal Mayor Chris Koos in D.C. for nationwide mayors conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Chris Koos, the mayor of the Town of Normal, is in Washington, D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 88th Winter Meeting that runs through Friday.

The three-day conference brings bipartisan leaders together in D.C. Local and federal officials are discussing issues impacting communities across the country.

“Coming here to learn what other mayors are doing and to talk about issues in my community that affect us, and to find out [that] I’m not alone,” Koos said. “[…] All our issues are the same, they don’t have to deal with partisan politics, they deal with people’s lives day-to-day.”

Topics of discussion include preventing gun violence, clean energy use, infrastructure, and more.

“Learning from other mayors is probably the key take away from this,” Koos said.