Normal Mayor enforces limiting gathering sizes, service measures with fines up to $750

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Mayor Chris Koos issued two emergency orders Friday limiting gatherings in and around Illinois State University to 10 people or less and requiring customers of establishments with liquor licenses to be seated to be served.

Limited Gatherings

Emergency Order No. 20-011 limits gatherings of more than 10 people in areas in or around ISU, as defined by the Town of Normal Parking Impact Zone (see the map above) as well as residential buildings anywhere in the Town.

The following ordinance requirements apply to parties or gatherings on private property:

Face coverings are required for people over the age of two and those able to medically tolerate a face covering when unable to maintain a six-foot distance from others

The maximum occupancy is 10 persons, including the host

The host must maintain a current and accurate occupancy count and immediately provide that count upon the request of any Enforcement Officer

The party or gathering must comply with any other guidance related to social distancing or the gatherings issued by the State of Illinois or its agencies or the McLean County Health Department that do not conflict with this ordinance

There may not be more than one party or gathering present in any common area or parking lot related to a Dwelling Unit or Multifamily Structure

Violations of these requirements are seen as a “nuisance party”. Hosts and attendees could face fines up to $750. This emergency order is effective immediately at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30. The Mayor may extend the order for up to two additional 48-hour periods.

Be Seated To Be Served

Emergency Order No. 20-012 requires customers of on-premise liquor establishments to be seated to be served, to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while standing, and to observe social distancing measures. Face coverings are already required when interacting with staff.

Customers may stand only for limited purposes, including using the restroom, placing an order at a designated service area, or while picking up an order for carry-out. These limited purposes do not include eating or drinking. No more than two patrons may stand to use any individual arcade game, dartboard, pool table, or similar game or entertainment device at any time.

Liquor licensees are responsible for enforcing these standards and for posting requirements regarding seating and face coverings at all entrances. Customers refusing to comply with these requirements are in violation and subject to fines of up to $750 per violation. This emergency order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31. and will remain in effect for 48 hours, until 5 p.m. on Wed., Sept. 2.

Koos says the orders aim to limit and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the town.

“It’s in our citizens’ best interest to take these measures to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Koos. “If we don’t take appropriate steps, we risk the safety of our citizens and future economic shutdowns which jeopardize the economic health of our community.”

Koos said the orders are a direct response to the county approaching the COVID-19 warning level.

“Increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, with a rolling positivity rate of more than eight percent,” Koos said.

“Through contact tracing, we understand the majority of these cases are a result of large gatherings and/or frequenting drinking establishments. We have to do something to stop the continued increase of the positivity rate. Ultimately, our goal is to keep businesses open. We don’t want to take steps back in Restore Illinois plans.”

Any member of the Normal Police, Fire, or Inspections Department, any member of the Illinois State University Police Department, or any agent of the McLean County Health Department can enforce these emergency orders.

“Our intent is to create safe environments for citizens and limit crowd sizes which contribute to the spread of the virus,” said Koos.

“We are seeking cooperation and will try to avoid issuing fines. We would like to use fines only when necessary. And, first offenses may be lower, but those in violation could face fines up to $750 per offense.”

The Normal Town Council will hold a special meeting Sept. 2 to consider a longer extension of both emergency orders.

