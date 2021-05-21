Normal Mayor issues order easing mask requirements for public facilities, employees

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Face mask requirements are easing up in the town of Normal.

The town will no longer require masks or social distancing in town facilities for fully vaccinated people, but they will be encouraged to follow social-distance guidelines.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos made the announcement Friday morning.

“The Town’s order formally provides guidance to Town of Normal employees and the use of masks in Town facilities,” Koos said. “The Town has always followed the guidance of the CDC and state and local health officials and will continue to do so. Private businesses will make their own decisions about guidance they provide to employees and customers.”

The exceptions include the first floor of Uptown Station and the Children’s Discovery Museum. The town will enforce mask requirements and social-distancing requirements for those who have not been fully vaccinated.

The town plans to return to in-person council meetings when the state enters Phase 5 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan. The state is expected to reach that phase June 11, and should that happen, officials said the first in-person council meeting is expected to take place June 21.