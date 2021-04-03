Normal mayoral candidates prepare for Tuesday election

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Normal mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Chris Koos is running against Marc Tiritilli. It’s a repeat of the 2017 mayoral election.

Koos is a small business owner and Vietnam War Veteran. He’s served as Mayor of Normal for 18 years.

He said his passion for the Town of Normal comes from his admiration for how unique the town is, and his appreciation for those who helped build the town into what it is today.

He said he hopes to continue to lead the town through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recovering our economy, getting ourselves back on track, helping our businesses get back on track, and doing things in the community that really bring vitality back to the community,” said Koos.

His opponent, Marc Tiritilli, is an instructor at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Tiritilli said his decision to run for mayor comes from his frustration with how the Town’s council has been run over the years and his belief in the Town’s need for better priorities.

He said he has multiple goals for Normal.

“I want to see us get away from the emergency powers that we’re currently under, I want to see us open up our public comment policy, engage the community in a more genuine fashion, and I want to see us address our pension shortfall,” said Tiritilli.

Both candidates said it’s important to vote in local elections. Election Day is Tuesday, April 6.