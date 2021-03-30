Normal native dies in Iowa boating accident

HAMILTON COUNTY, IA. (WMBD) — Two Iowa State University students are dead after a Crew Club boat capsized Sunday, March 28.

According to Iowa State University, the crew club was practicing in Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County Iowa when their boat capsized.

Three of the five students who were on the boat were rescued from the lake. 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David and 19-year-old Derek Nanni died in the accident. Derek Nanni was a Normal, IL native.

Iowa State University Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Toyia Younger said the university send their condolences to David and Nanni’s families.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two students we lost on Sunday. During this time of grief, I ask the entire Iowa State community to show compassion and support for one another. We know there are a lot of questions, and we are working to provide answers, but this will take time. The Student Affairs team is providing ongoing outreach to comfort and support those students involved in the accident, other members of the Iowa State Crew Club, their families, and friends. We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time,” Younger said.

The accident remains under investigation by Iowa State University Police, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and other state agencies.