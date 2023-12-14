NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal police officer was recently recognized for her outstanding police work.

Officer Melanie Crays was awarded a letter of appreciation because of her work responding to an incident regarding a juvenile male suffering a mental health crisis.

The Normal Police Department said via Facebook that the young man armed himself with a large kitchen knife and threatened to harm himself or others. Officer Crays, along with other officers, were able to physically restrain the young man and disarm him in a manner that did not cause harm to anyone present.

The officers spoke with the young man and calmed him down, diffusing the incident.

The police department said Officer Crays’ actions prevented potential injury and diffused a critical situation while putting herself directly into harm’s way.