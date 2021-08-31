Normal officials respond to Monday’s officer-involved shooting

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders in Normal are reacting to the officer-involved shooting that left three people dead and sent three others to the hospital Monday.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos responded with a statement Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Town Council, I share sadness for our community regarding the tragic incident of yesterday afternoon. Our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the victims and their families, as well as the many police and emergency medical technicians who responded. We are thankful for a quick and professional response in a high-tension situation.” Chris Koos, Normal Mayor

Due to the ongoing investigation, State’s Attorney Don Knapp kept his comments short, but he did confirm he was at the scene Monday with other members of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Knapp said the agency is working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office. They are going through hundreds of pages of reports and are looking at body camera footage.

Knapp said they have a significant amount of documents to look through, but did not clarify what those documents revealed about the investigation.