NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ecology Action Center in Normal is planting 10,000 trees this year as part of their Tree Corps initiative to improve environmental and public health.

Over the next 10 years, the group will plant 100,000 trees. EAC leaders and volunteers began planting Saturday, April 9, at Heartland Community College in Normal, aiming to get over 4,000 trees in the ground this weekend.

Michael Brown, EAC’s Executive Director, said the trees will help address a public health issue.

“We are aware that there are some issues with air quality in our community. Ozone levels are a little bit high,” Brown said. “Ozone does contribute to respiratory disease such as asthma and emphysema, and so, the more that we can help reduce that ozone in our local air, it’s going to benefit local health.”

John Hoekstra, a biology professor at Heartland Community College, said the trees will work to counteract pollution and fight climate change, helping to stabilize the climate by absorbing carbon dioxide admissions.

“Trees soak that up when they do photosynthesis and they put it into their roots, they put it into their wood, and they store it,” Hoekstra said. “So they take it out of the air.”

Brown said they’re targeting west Bloomington and north Normal this year.

“There’s actually environmental justice areas in North Normal and West Bloomington that are relative to pollution factors, socioeconomic factors, and other variables that essentially point to disproportionate exposure to pollution,” Brown said.

Brown and Hoekstra also said by planting native trees, like a variety of oaks, hickories, sycamores, and more, the natural ecosystem will begin to flourish, encouraging a diversity of wildlife in that area.

“Native trees are part of the kind of baseline trophic level for native species, specifically pollinators,” Brown said. “These pollinators are critical to the entire food system that is then dependent upon them.”

Brown said the total cost of the trees for the year will be 50,000 dollars. He said compared to other options, this one is a cost effective way worth getting behind.

