Normal P.D. reminds people to celebrate safely this weekend

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Near record travel numbers are expected this weekend as people across the country and in Central Illinois celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

It’s the unofficial start to summer for many Americans and AAA projects a nearly 60% increase in travelers this year compared to last year.

With more people on the highways and interstate over the next four days, police officers will out in full force to make sure everyone arrives home alive Monday night.

Authorities with the McLean County Sherriff’s Office, Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Normal Police Department are encouraging people to not only have a good time but also to do so safely.

Officer Brad Park with the Normal Police Department said officers will be working through the weekend and assisting other agencies.

“If they need assistance on the interstate we’re always there to help them out. Some of our officers may go on the interstate and look for traffic violations also,” Park said. “Obviously with the number of travelers on the road, we also want people to understand Scott’s Law and to slow down and pull over to the left if you do see an emergency vehicle making a traffic stop or assisting a motorist.”

Park recommends designating a driver if you plan on drinking and staying off the phone while driving to your destination.

“Anytime people are drinking, we just ask that they have a safe way to get home. The penalties for DUI are losing your license for a period of time, very hefty fines if you are found guilty, and then obviously court costs and stuff like that,” Park said.

Driving while drunk can also result in jail time according to Illinois laws.