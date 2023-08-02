NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers from Normal Police Department took time to connect and cool down with their community on Tuesday when they hosted Pop with a Cop. Kids showed up to Rosa Parks Commons to receive popsicles.

Officer Darien Bachman came up with the idea as a relatively easy and inexpensive way to interact with the community. He said he really wanted to gear the event towards strengthening bonds with kids.

“We want to build a good police relationship between us and our youth because they’re our future,” he said. “Having a good relationship with them and getting the trust between us and them is going to do well for us in the future.”

Bachman said the community’s response was positive, similar to the department’s Coffee and Cocoa with a Cop events.

Deputies from McLean County also stopped by for some bonding and a cool treat.