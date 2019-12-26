Normal PD breaks down legalized marijuana rules

FILE – This May 24, 2018, file photo shows a marijuana plant in Oregon. In a new ruling, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates both alcoholic products and recreational marijuana, says beer and other alcoholic drinks as of Jan. 1, 2020. may not contain either THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, or CBD, the non-psychoactive part that is said to relieve stress and pain. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

NORMAL, Ill. — The Normal Police Department is sharing some legal reminders regarding recreational marijuana, days before it becomes legalized come Jan. 1 of the new year.

Illinois residents over the age of 21 can possess up to 30 grams of marijuana, up to 500 milligrams of THC-infused products, and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. Non-Illinois residents can possess half of those values.

Also, marijuana must be purchased from a regulated marijuana dispensary.

“This means, if you purchase your marijuana from your buddy down the block, you and your buddy will still be arrested. Sorry, but if you are a street pharmacist, the war on drugs rages on,” the NPD said on Facebook.

Those looking to grow cannabis in their homes must have a Medical Cannabis card to do so. Those with those cards, however, cannot sell or give away any personally grown cannabis, cannabis plants or cannabis-infused products.

No under under the age of 18 can possess marijuana. However, those under 21 that want to smoke, ingest, or consume marijuana can only do so if they are in their own home or you are part of the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act. Parents are not allowed to let other kids that are not their own smoke marijuana in their house.

Students that rent apartments must follow their landlord’s leasing rules.

Cannabis must be consumed in the privacy of a residence and cannot be used in public places or vehicles. Anyone who smokes marijuana in their vehicles could face fines and potentially suspended driving privileges.

Legally purchased cannabis must remain in the package in which it was purchased and during transport, in a sealed, odor-proof, child-resistant cannabis container.

“We ask that everyone who chooses to consume marijuana do so legally and responsibly,” the NPD said. “Never, under any circumstances consume marijuana and operate a motor vehicle.”