NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating a missing and endangered adult woman.

Latoyia Godfrey was last seen at her home in Normal on Aug. 26 wearing an oversized pink sleeveless dress.

Godfrey is described as 40 years old, 5’1″, 115 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her is encouraged to contact the police at 309-454-9535.