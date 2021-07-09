Normal PD warns of catalytic converter thefts in area

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Town of Normal, an uncommon theft is becoming slightly more common.

The Normal Police Department warned residents this week of a rise in cases of catalytic converters being stolen off cars.

Lt. Tim Edmiaston said in the last two weeks, there’s been the same amount of catalytic converter thefts reported to the police. One theft costing a local auto dealer nearly $14,000.

Edmiaston said catalytic converters are valuable to thieves, mainly because they are made out of precious metals including platinum.

Catalytic converters have only been on cars since 1975, and are a part underneath the car that helps control exhaust emissions.

Hower, Edmiaston said they’re not an easy part to steal, because they require loud tools to remove and someone has to physically climb under the car to retrieve it.

But, when thieves are successful, they can pawn the parts for quick cash.

“We don’t know where exactly they’re selling them. We’re anticipating they’re probably using the internet to sell them or someone that’s on the black market or another entity that’s off the grid,” Edmiaston said.

Edmiaston also said anyone can fall victim to the thefts, but it’s mainly unattended car lots, like auto malls.

If you have a garage, keep your car in the garage. If you can’t, put it in a well-lit area. Businesses, light up your parking lot as much as you can. If you can hire private security guards to watch your lot or video cameras, that would help,” Edmiaston said.

A thief can usually get anywhere from $50-$250 from a scrapper for a catalytic converter, however depending on the make, model and if there’s any damage, the crime can cost thousands of dollars to victims.

If found guilty of stealing catalytic converters, it’s a felony.