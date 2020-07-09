Normal Planning commission approves amendments to Rivian’s site plans

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Amended site plans were approved for Rivian during the town of Normal Planning Commission’s regular meeting Thursday.

The addition will add 600,000 square feet to their site. The additions will require Rivian to add some more trees and shrubs to the site to keep up to code. Rivian will also be adding some lighting to one of their parking lots.

Normal Town Planner Mercy Davison called the building expansions beautiful.

“The Building additions themselves are beautiful; they are going to look a lot like the building that’s out there now,” Davison said.

The changes will help Rivian address the demand for their vehicles.

The full meeting is on Town of Normal’s YouTube page.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected