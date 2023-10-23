NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department, on Monday, announced that two men were sentenced in McLean County Circuit Court and a third awaits sentencing for cases that involved children.

According to the department:

Ryan Godsil, 32, of Galesburg, was sentenced to 45 years on Oct. 10 after pleading guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault in connection.

Mark Thrower, 41, of Vinton, La., was sentenced on Oct. 12 to 28 years for two counts of grooming, single counts of traveling to meet a minor and indecent solicitation, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child, and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Joseph Bonnette, 41, of Randolph, NJ., was found guilty after a bench trial of possession of child pornography on Oct. 18. His sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 3 where he faces up to five years in prison.

Besides the Normal Police Department, these cases were investigated with the help of the McLean County Children’s Advocacy Center, the LaSalle IL Police Department, US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, the Bloomington Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, McLean County State’s Attorney’s office and The Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

In order to prevent these crimes, parents are encouraged to communicate with their kids and educate them on personal boundaries, online safety, and signs of potential danger.

Anyone with information on crimes against children is asked to contact Normal police at (309) 454-9535 or provide anonymous tips on the Normal PD App.