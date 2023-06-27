NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Every dog has their day as the Twin Cities bids farewell to a very good member of the police force.

Normal Police Department wished a happy retirement to one of its K9 units on Tuesday.

Kira, the award-winning animal, officially retired after serving four years on the force. She assisted Normal police and other agencies in detecting narcotics and apprehension.

K-9 Kira was a low maintenance Officer requiring only food, water, tennis balls and love from her handler. We wish her the best in her retirement and thank her for a great career!! Normal Police Department Facebook

Kira’s handler, Officer Krueger is being promoted within the department.