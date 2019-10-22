Normal Police are introducing E-citations, in hopes of becoming more digital

NORMAL, Ill. — Normal Police Officers are changing the way they hand out tickets.

The Town Council met Monday night to approve the pilot for a new E-citation program. Leaders say the change makes the department more digital.

According to Police Chief Rick Bleichner the program will help make issuing citations more efficient as less time will be spent physically writing a ticket.

“When they write a ticket it gets entered by our record staff, it then gets carried to the clerk’s office,” said Bleichner. “If it is an ordinance violation, it gets entered by our staff and carried over to the legal department. This will automate that process, its more of an efficiency for the officer on the front end, but it’s also for the rest of the staff.”

The town is paying more than $70,000 for the program. It should be noted, violators will still receive a paper copy of their ticket.