Normal PD weighing in on the recreational cannabis conversation

NORMAL, Ill. — The Normal Police Chief shared concerns on the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in town.

On Monday, Normal Town Council asked Chief Rick Bleichner to speak about any issues the department may have before they approve the item.

Bleichner says it begins with proximity to schools and churches.

“We have to look at the setbacks from other businesses,” said Bleichner. “Sometimes the odor from raw cannabis is much different than alcohol. Those odors can carry quite a distance, from other municipalities and other states that seems to be some of the complaints.”

The council voted to send this to the planning commission.

They will be tasked with determining where cannabis businesses can be placed and how far they have to be from other businesses.