NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man Monday.

Officers said 67-year-old Tyrone Jones was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9. He was reportedly seen in the 1400 block of Essex Court in Normal.

He was last seen wearing a striped blue polo shirt, bluish-gray pants, and black tennis shoes.

Those with any information about Jones’ location are encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.